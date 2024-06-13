



President Biden will be among the top leaders PM Modi will meet at the G7 summit





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.





Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on his way to Italy to attend the G7 Summit, Sullivan said, "He (Biden) expects to see Prime Minister Modi here. It's up to the Indians to formally confirm his attendance, but our expectation is that the two of them will have the opportunity to encounter one another."





"The nature of that encounter is still fluid because so much of the schedule is fluid," he said.





Sullivan also said that Biden spoke to PM Modi over the phone while they were in Paris, to congratulate him on the election outcome and on being sworn in as Prime Minister for a third term.





Prime Minister Modi is travelling to Italy on Thursday on his first overseas trip after assuming office for a third consecutive term, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra confirmed.





Italy has invited India to attend the 50th G7 Summit on June 14 as an Outreach Country.





Modi would meet the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Kwatra confirmed. However, details of bilateral or meetings with other leaders are still being worked out, he said.





