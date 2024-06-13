



Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the security forces and police will not rest till they eliminate all terrorists and their supporters from Jammu and Kashmir.





Addressing a folk festival organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages at Tagore Hall here, Sinha said the Reasi terror attack has angered all sections of society including artists.





"Three days ago, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on humanity in Reasi which has caused anger in all sections of the society including artists," Sinha said.





"I want to assure the people that the security forces and police will not rest till they eliminate terrorists and their supporters in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.





Nine pilgrims were killed while 33 others sustained injuries when the bus carrying them to Shiv Khori temple in Reasi fell into a gorge after terrorists opened fire on the vehicle.





(With Agency Inputs)







