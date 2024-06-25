



New Delhi: The third meeting of the Quad Policy Planners' Working Group was held in New Delhi on Monday and "key priorities" of the Indo-Pacific region were discussed, the Ministry of External Affairs said.





Quad is notably a diplomatic partnership among Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.





In a post on X, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, wrote, "Third meeting of the Quad Policy Planners' Working Group held in New Delhi today."





"Meeting discussed key priorities of the Indo-Pacific region and ideas for the future of the Quad," he added.





Quad is notably a diplomatic partnership between Australia, India, Japan, and the United States committed to supporting an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.





Since regrouping in 2017, the Quad has announced the creation of six working groups that focus on a variety of policies and initiatives.





Earlier in 2023, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met in Hiroshima for the fifth convening of the Quad Leaders' Summit.





The positive and practical agenda of Quad is focused on delivering outcomes for the Indo-Pacific, in response to the region's priorities and most pressing challenges, including health security, climate change, infrastructure, critical and emerging technology, cyber security, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, space, maritime security, countering disinformation, and counter-terrorism.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







