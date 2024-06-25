



Integration of advanced technologies like the REVOLVER system expands the C-17’s mission capabilities in the modern military landscape





Boeing has unveiled the innovative REVOLVER launcher system. It is expected to become a game-changer that can transform the C-17 Globemaster III into a formidable hypersonic missile carrier.





This advanced launcher features two sequentially installed drums and an electromagnetic catapult mechanism, allowing the rapid launch of up to 12 Boeing X-51A Waverider hypersonic cruise missiles.





Its design ensures precise and speedy deployment of each missile, enhancing the US’ aerial strike capabilities.





Versatile Military Workhorse Enhanced With Revolver Launcher System



The C-17 Globemaster III, the second-largest aircraft in the US Air Force fleet after the C-5M Super Galaxy, is nicknamed the “Buddha” due to its robust appearance. Capable of transporting 102 paratroopers, 54 medical patients, or 85 tons of cargo, including tanks, it operates with a crew of three and can fly directly from the US to virtually any global destination with mid-air refuelling.





The versatile military transport aircraft excels in troop deployment, medical evacuation, and cargo transport. With a payload capacity of around 172,000 pounds (78,000 kg) and a range of 2765 miles (4,450 km), the C-17 is essential for global military operations. Its capability to integrate advanced systems like the REVOLVER launcher enhances its role in modern military logistics.





Boeing has released virtual images and videos of the REVOLVER launcher system, showcasing its potential despite not yet being integrated into the C-17 Globemaster III. It offers a preview of the system’s capability to rapidly deploy hypersonic missiles and its potential impact on aerial combat.





The system will be able to deploy the X-51A, a hypersonic cruise missile that operates at speeds exceeding Mach 5 with a scramjet engine. It will enable precise long-distance strikes.





The future integration and testing of the REVOLVER launcher and X-51A Waverider on the C-17 platform will highlight advancements in military capabilities. It promises to improve operations with rapid, high-speed missile deployment and set new standards in defense.





In March this year, the US Air Force tested a hypersonic cruise missile in the Pacific for the first time, seen as a signal to China that Washington remains competitive in a weapons arena where Beijing is perceived to have an advantage.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)



