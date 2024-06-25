

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in the Republic of Dagestan in the Russian Federation, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of security personnel and innocent civilians.





In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.





The UAE furthermore condemned hate speech and racism which lead to the spread and exacerbation of conflicts, stressing the need to spread the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence and avoid practices that lead to fuelling strife and chaos.





The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Russia, and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.





(With Agency Inputs)







