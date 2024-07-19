



Khuzdar: A Baloch rights organisation has condemned the Pakistani government's brutal response to an awareness campaign in Khuzdar, where several Baloch individuals were detained for organising the "Baloch Raaji Muchi" (Baloch National Gathering).





Reportedly, the Pakistani defence forces conducted raids at the homes of several Baloch individuals, which resulted in people getting severely wounded.





In a post on 'X' PAANK mentioned that "We are deeply concerned about reports from Khuzdar, #Balochistan, where Pakistani forces raided a home, injuring men, women, and children. Three women were wounded by gunfire, 6 individuals forcibly disappeared, and property was damaged and looted. In protest, locals blocked the Gresha to Bado Nala road. We call for an immediate investigation into this incident and accountability for human rights violations."





According to reports, Pakistani forces in the Khuzdar district of Balochistan had detained several young Baloch women over a peaceful pamphlet distribution campaign for the 'Baloch Raaji Muchi' (Baloch National Gathering), a recent report by The Balochistan Post reported.





The detentions were conducted by Frontier Corps (FC) personnel and have sparked outrage among activists and rights groups, who accuse the Pakistani state of escalating its repression of Baloch dissent. According to the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), the arrests took place on Khand Road in Khuzdar city as the women were distributing pamphlets promoting the Baloch National Gathering. Among those detained are Saira Baloch, the sister of forcibly disappeared individuals Asif and Rasheed, and Sadia Baloch, the sister of Salman, as reported by The Balochistan Post.





In another statement, the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) also condemned the same incident in a post on 'X' and stated, "The CTD raided a home in Gresha Kocha area of Khuzdar, this morning. They resorted to extreme violence against innocent Baloch men, women and children. 6 men and 3 women were injured".





The statement further mentioned that, "the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) also destroyed their home and took mobiles, motorcycles and cash. The victims have since blocked Gresha Road in protest. Such episodes of raids and violence have become a norm in Balochistan."





Additionally, Baloch rights activist Maharang Baloch in a post on 'X' stated that "I strongly condemn the brutality and atrocities committed by the state forces in Grishag. This morning in Kucho area of Greshag. CTD raided houses and forcibly disappeared many people and injured many people, including women."





The statement added, "Those who forcibly disappeared include Shah Jan, son of Saleem, Gohar Din, son of Hirjan, Mahm Jan, son of Lal Bakhsh, Mayar, son of Lal Bakhsh, Muhammad Arif, son of Abdul Rahman, and Munir, son of Sabzo. Among the injured are many people, including the father and mother of the forcibly disappeared Munir. The state forces also took two motorcycles, two lakhs of cash, eight mobiles and other valuables from the houses and destroyed the solar system of the houses by firing. The residents of the area, along with the colleagues of the Baloch Solidarity Committee, have staged a sit-in against this oppression by the state forces. I appeal to human rights organisations to take notice of this incident and to Baloch people to raise their voice against this incident."





