



New Delhi: An Air India flight AI-183 from Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk International Airport (UNKL) in Russia due to technical reasons, said Air India.





According to the information, the aircraft has landed safely and airline officials are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of until the next course of action is decided.





Taking it to a social media post on X, the official handle of Air India wrote, "Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk International airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason. The aircraft has landed safely and we are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remains top priority."





Further details are awaited.





