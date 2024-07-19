



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has strongly condemned the recent police violence against peaceful protesters in Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.





Reports indicate that five individuals were killed and over 20 injured when security personnel allegedly opened fire on demonstrators.





The protesters had gathered to demand an end to ongoing militancy and additional security operations, expressing their desire for peace and stability in the region.





The HRCP described the incident as a severe violation of the citizens' right to life and freedom of peaceful assembly, labelling the actions of the security forces as "seemingly state-sanctioned" and indicative of a troubling disregard for public calls for peace.





In their statement, the HRCP expressed grave concern over the situation, urging both provincial and federal governments to address the legitimate concerns of the protesters promptly.





The commission called for immediate accountability for those responsible for the violence and emphasized the need for any law and order measures to be debated transparently in Parliament, ensuring they respect the rights of the affected individuals.





The Baloch Yakjehti Committee also condemned the state violence against Pashtuns, standing in solidarity with the Pashtun nation and demanding peace. In a social media post on X, they stated, "Blood of innocent Pashtuns flowed again as armed forces opened straight and indiscriminate fire on a peace gathering in Bannu. The state is deliberately normalising straight firing on peaceful Baloch and Pashtun, while warmly dealing with the TLP crowd, which has blocked Islamabad. Guns for Baloch and Pashtun and flowers for TLP is a clear manifestation of the state's apartheid law."





The commission's response highlights ongoing tensions in the region and underscores the urgent need for a constructive dialogue between authorities and the community to address grievances and work towards lasting peace.





