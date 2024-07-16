



Quetta: The Balochistan government has suspended mobile and internet services in several cities on July 7, 9 and 10, Pakistan-based ARY News reported.





Balochistan home ministry spokesperson said that the internet suspension will impact Jhal Magsi, Jaffarabad, Quetta, Kachhi, and Usta Muhammad.





Over 18,000 personnel have been deployed in Quetta to ensure security on Youm-e-Ashurah. In addition, two helicopters will be used for aerial surveillance of processions on 7, 9, and 10 Muharram, according to ARY News report.





Section 144 has been enforced in seven districts, including restrictions like banning pillion riding to maintain law and order.





Recently, clashes erupted in Haripur district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over road barricading during a Muharram procession in Shah Mohammad village.





The incident resulted in injuries to fourteen individuals, including two policemen and a journalist, with reports of stones and chairs being thrown, Dawn reported. Police intervened using tear gas to disperse both factions. Heightened security measures are in place across Pakistan, with Punjab designating 502 sensitive areas and deploying army and Rangers personnel under Section 144 for Muharram.





The period is significant for Shia Muslims but sectarian violence, exploited by extremist groups to provoke fear have been witnessed historically. Previous attacks during Muharram have resulted in casualties, underscoring ongoing security challenges and the misuse of social media for incitement.





Tragic incidents, such as the suicide bombing at a Shia mosque in Quetta on January 19, 2007 during Muharram prayers, resulted in at least 15 deaths and numerous injuries, highlighting the seriousness of these threats.





Similarly, a suicide bombing targeting a Muharram procession in Karachi on December 28, 2009 claimed the lives of at least 43 people and injured over 100.





Another bomb attack during a Muharram procession in Rawalpindi on November 21, 2012 resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people and injured over 60. These incidents highlight the ongoing security threats faced during this period of religious observance.





