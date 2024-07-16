



Quetta: Days before the 'Baloch National Gathering,' Baloch leader Maharang Baloch urged the national and international Baloch community to show their unconditional support for the gathering.





The gathering is scheduled to be held on July 28 this year, according to sources





In a post on 'X' Maharang Baloch urged, "Baloch people residing in Balochistan and around the world are requested to play their role and support the "Baloch National Gathering.".





The Baloch Yakjeheti Committee, a Baloch rights organisation, mentioned in a post on 'X' that " July 28 is not an ordinary day but a day of Baloch National Elevation, a day of sharing pain and suffering among Baloch people. It is the day of the beginning of a fast and systematic struggle to recover the loved ones who have been imprisoned in Pakistani prisons for years in a struggle of life and death. It is the day of the beginning of a national struggle to end the Baloch genocide on Baloch land."





Notably, the Baloch National Gathering has been gathering major traction in Balochistan





"It is a day to unite the Baloch nation and create unity and solidarity among them, it is a day to prove national greatness, dignity and courage. It is a day to stop the tears of our mothers, sisters and children from falling, a day of determination to end the years of chadar and four-wall violation, a day to protect Ning Baloch, Abro Baloch, Namos Baloch and Ghirat Baloch." the post further added.





The Baloch Yakjeheti Committee also stated that now is the time to put an end to the history of violence that the Baloch people have faced.





According to the committee, this is an opportunity for the Baloch people to come together and prove their national strength.





"It is a day to erase the long history of cruelty and bloodshed. It is a day to wake up and awaken the proud and independent Baloch nation. It is a day to disprove the colonial notions of the Baloch nation as weak, enslaved, divided, ignorant, greedy and downcast. It is the day to prove the national strength of Baloch," the statement said.





Previously, several meetings were held on the ground level to raise awareness over the Baloch National Gathering. Merely days ago, the Balochistan Yakjehti Committee Shaal Zone arranged a local corner meeting to educate the community.





At the same time, the BYC Gwadar zone conducted similar meetings throughout various neighbourhoods in Gwadar to raise awareness about the event's significance. In Kech, the BYC Kech Zone actively distributed pamphlets and organised chalk campaigns across different areas to ensure widespread understanding and encourage active participation in the forthcoming event.





Recently, Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch, speaking on behalf of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee in a video statement, announced plans for a Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar on July 28, 2024. She passionately addressed several critical issues, highlighting the committee's firm opposition to the ongoing Baloch genocide perpetrated by Pakistan.





Mahrang pointed out various forms of genocide affecting the Baloch community beyond direct violence, including fatalities from road accidents, illnesses exacerbated by neglect, and drug-related issues among Baloch youth.





She also underscored the economic hardships faced by Baloch farmers, labourers, and fishermen, citing instances of debt accumulation and land seizures for state projects.





