

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing has collaborated with MosChip Technologies in India and Socionext Inc. in Japan to design and develop a high-performance computing processor system-on-chip, using the Arm architecture. It will be built on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s 5nm technology node, according to an exchange filing.

This is to be a part of the National Supercomputing Mission, funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and Department of Science and Technology.





C-DAC is designing an indigenous HPC Processor AUM (an advanced micro-processor) for complete indigenisation of HPC system development. Domestic startup Keenheads Technologies has been hired by C-DAC as the Program Management Consultant for the project.





This processor is based on the high-performance Arm Neoverse V2 CPU platform and utilises advanced packaging technology.





This method is meant to enable them to maintain control over their distinctive features, offering a substantial competitive advantage.





"Today's announcement is a significant achievement in chip design. It demonstrates India's capability in indigenous development in the field of high-performance computing. These ventures in consortia mode in partnership with industry are the need of the hour" said Dr. Praveen Kumar S, head of scientific divisions, Department of Science and Technology.





