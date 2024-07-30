



A clash between troops of India and China on the banks of Pangong Lake had marked the start of the face-off in 2020.





China has completed and operationalised a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, according to a report by Black Sky.





New satellite images showed that this bridge will reduce the time needed by China to mobilise its troops and equipment. The reports of China constructing the nearly 400-metre bridge first emerged in early 2022. Incidentally, the start of the military standoff between India and China in Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) began in 2020.





A clash between troops of the two sides on the banks of Pangong Lake had marked the start of the face-off. A series of rapid revisit satellite images captured by BlackSky, a US-based firm in the early morning, midday and late afternoon of July 9 revealed the completion of the paved bridge and its use by vehicles. BlackSky is capable of capturing images 15 times a day with its satellites. The images showed that the bridge is located about 25 km from the LAC.





According to the report, automated vehicle detection identified several vehicles positioned at different locations on roadways accessing the bridge from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, including a vehicle transiting the bridge. Images also captured the changing number, location and distribution of vehicles throughout the day. Vehicles were also identified at a suspected fuel station on the northern access road for the bridge.





The bridge is located near the LAC in the disputed Aksai Chin area that is claimed by India. China has also been occupying this area since at least 1960. When reports of the construction of the bridge first emerged, the external affairs ministry had said India would never accept such illegal occupation of its territory.





Satellite images from BlackSky showed that China’s military is digging in the area around Pangong Lake, China reportedly constructed underground bunkers to store weapons and fuel and hardened shelters for armoured vehicles at a key base at Sirjap.





“Completion of the bridge significantly reduces travel time for movement of equipment and personnel and provides another route linking China’s surrounding PLA facilities,” an analyst for BlackSky reported.





There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the development. However, sources said that the Indian side has undertaken a wide range of steps to bolster infrastructure and match steps taken by China’s PLA.





According to experts, such a bridge would be a target for Indian air strikes or artillery in the event of hostilities. However, they also agreed that it gave the Chinese People’s Liberation Army several immediate advantages in mobilising both troops and equipment.





