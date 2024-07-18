Chinese Research vessel Xiang Yang Hong-03 heads to Maldives





The Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong-03 has once again headed to the Maldives. This 4,500-tonne high-tech research ship has been active inside or near Maldivian territory since January. It previously spent a week docked at different ports in the nation. The vessel arrived at the Thilafushi industrial island's harbour on Thursday morning. The ship is managed by China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) and is considered the most modern vessel manufactured in the country for marine research.





Purpose of The Visit





On 23 January, days after Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu completed his first official foreign visit to China, Malé announced it was giving the Xiang Yang Hong-03 permission to dock at Maldivian ports. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in its statement explained that the ship would be making a port call “for rotation of personnel and replenishment”.





The Xiang Yang Hong 03 is primarily visiting the Maldives for crew rotation and replenishment purposes. The vessel will not be conducting any research while in the Maldivian waters. However, the frequency of these visits has raised speculation about the true intentions of the ship. The Maldivian government maintains that the purpose of the visits is non-military and economic in nature.





India's Concerns And Reactions





The presence of the Xiang Yang Hong 03 in the Indian Ocean, particularly near the Maldives, has raised concerns in India. New Delhi has been unhappy with both Sri Lanka and Maldives allowing the Xiang Yang Hong 03 to dock in its ports. Termed as research vessels, the information collected by such ships can be used for both civilian and military purposes.





Sri Lanka in December 2023 put in place a moratorium on allowing such vessels from all countries to dock at its port. Tharaka Balasuriya, Sri Lanka’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, remarked that the decision was made keeping India’s security concerns in mind.





The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movements and developments of the vessel. India had previously expressed objections to the docking of the Xiang Yang Hong 03 in the Maldives. The Maldives' decision to allow the entry of the Chinese vessel despite India's warnings has further escalated tensions.





The Chinese research vessel Xiang Yang Hong 03 has returned to the Maldives for crew rotation and replenishment purposes. While concerns have been raised about the vessel's presence in the Indian Ocean, the Maldivian government maintains that the visits are non-military and economic in nature. The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movements of the vessel.





Our Bureau







