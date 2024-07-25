The Defence Ministry has allocated ₹1.72 lakh crore for capital acquisition to buy new weapon systems. This allocation is part of the total budget of ₹6.22 lakh crore set aside for the ministry. The major procurement includes fighter aircraft, submarines, drones, and vehicles. The focus is on modernization and border infrastructure development.

Arms Procurements

A significant portion of this allocation will go to pensions and salaries.





The ministry will spend the capital acquisition outlay on acquiring new weapon systems for the armed forces, including fighter aircraft, ships, submarines, drones and specialist vehicles.





The planned modernisation of Su-30MKI fighter fleet along with additional procurement of aircraft, acquisition of engines for the existing MiG-29 fleet and purchase of transport aircraft C-295 and LCA Mk1A fighter will be funded out of the budget.





Major deals expected to be signed this year include a contract to acquire three additional submarines from Mazagaon Dockyards Ltd, purchase of 26 Rafale Marines from France and long-range drones from the US.



