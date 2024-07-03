



Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed on Sunday as army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.





The army said the anti-infiltration operation was going on till last reports.





"03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, along with recovery of weapons and other war-like stores," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on X.





OP DHANUSH II, KERAN #Kupwara



03x Terrorists have been eliminated in the ongoing anti-infiltration operation on the #LoC in Keran Sector, alongwith recovery of weapons and other war-like stores.

The operation is continuing #Kashmir@adgpi@NorthernComd_IA — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) July 14, 2024





(With Inputs From Agencies)











