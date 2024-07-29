



Did Pakistan acquire sensitive data regarding the S-400 anti-aircraft systems held by the Indian armed forces, including the number of those systems, the missiles they possess, and their deployment locations? This question gains importance amidst allegations of classified information leaks through hacking activities, reported BulgarianMilitary.com.





According to some insiders, a breach termed “BaumankaLeaks” occurred on July 15. This incident closely followed a summons from India’s Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ukrainian ambassador, demanding an explanation for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s criticism. Zelenskyy’s comments highlighted a meeting between Indian President Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which transpired during a time when reports indicated that a Russian missile struck the children’s hospital in Okhmatdit.





BaumankaLeaks has unveiled the precise details of radars, launchers, command posts, and missiles that India purchased from Russia in their notable S-400 agreement. This information came to light following the hacking of email accounts belonging to Lieutenant Colonels Zakrutny and Potapov, who are closely connected with Almaz-Antey, the Russian company that developed and produced the S-400 system. An email from Vladimir Chervakov, head of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems Department at BMTU, featured an attachment detailing all the ordered equipment.





Quantities





If BaumankaLeaks verifies the authenticity of this information, it means that Pakistan now knows not just the scope of India’s air defence agreement with Russia—details that were already public—but also the specific quantities of munitions involved, which constitutes a highly sensitive disclosure.





Here’s a breakdown of the arsenal: 120 surface-to-air missiles [48N6E3] with a 250 km range, plus five training versions; 120 surface-to-air missiles [48N6E2] covering 200 km, with five more for training; 120 surface-to-air missiles [40N6E] that reach 400 km, along with five training missiles; and 480 surface-to-air missiles [9M96E2] with a 120 km range, again with five training models. Additionally, the inventory includes 50 5T58E2 rocket transporter semi-trailers and 15 mobile cranes to handle the 22T6E2 rockets.





Sources indicate that these documents don’t just outline the munitions that India has ordered and Russia has promised to deliver. They also detail the complete weapons systems, revealing a level of transparency uncommon in Russian arms export agreements.





For instance, BaumankaLeaks reports that India has placed an order for a range of sophisticated military equipment from Russia. This includes 5 55K6E command posts, 5 91N6E Big Bird radars with a 600 km range, and 5 Yu7-24T command post radio antennas. Additionally, India will receive 10 Yu7-24V launch radio antennas, 10 15Ya6ME transponders, and 10 92N6E Grave Stone radars with an approximate 400 km range for missile guidance and target tracking. The deal also covers 20 5P85T3E semi-trailer launchers, 20 8×8 51P6E mobile launchers, 10 semi-mobile turrets equipped with 92N6E radars, and 10 96L6E2 slow-rotation surveillance radars with a 300 km range.





Such agreements extend beyond mere weapon systems to encompass political dynamics as well. They bind the purchasing nation to the arms supplier, creating a dependency on the supplier’s technology. The initial contract value of over $5 billion is merely the starting point. Over time, India will need to procure parts for repairs and upgrades, likely through future Russian innovations. This is further reinforced by provisions within the contract for extended training of specialists to operate the Russian systems.





Despite the initial excitement surrounding Russia’s S-400 supply contract to India, it quickly became known as “problematic.” Moscow repeatedly postponed the deadlines for delivering the order. While the failure wasn’t officially announced, it was unofficially attributed to “own needs” and the ongoing war in Ukraine.





Nonetheless, the Russians remain confident that they will eventually fulfil their treaty obligations, aiming to secure India’s reliance on them for decades to come.





‘List of Specialists’





Part of the contract includes training the Indian military to operate the Russian systems. This responsibility falls on the NGO “Almaz,” which collaborates with professors from Bauman Moscow State Technical University. It’s here that the story of the Russian-Indian “deal of the century” intersects with the correspondence between Zakrutny and Potapov.





One of the letters, found in both of their mailboxes, was written by Vladimir Chervakov, head of the air defence department at Baumanka. It appears to have been sent to all the department’s professors. At first glance, the content is somewhat confusing, mentioning a “supply kit” and a “list of specialists.” Upon further inspection, it becomes clear that this list actually refers to individuals who will train the Indian military on the S-400 system—at least according to the document leakers.





‘Keep In Secret?’





The partial publication of information related to the Indian contract demonstrates the level of care with which the Russian Federation handles politically sensitive information from its partners—information that is integral to their national security. Remarkably, such details can be found in the personal emails of mid- and lower-level contractors, including those within military departments.





The lingering question is whether this leaked information is accurate and truthful. At present, we can only rely on the documents provided that outline the contract between Russia and India for the purchase of five S-400 divisions. Whether this information is genuinely accurate might become clear in the coming days. As of now, we can only say that we cannot confirm the authenticity of these documents.





