



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has recently sanctioned seven new projects to industries under the Technology Development Fund scheme. These projects aim to fulfill various requirements of the Armed Forces and aerospace and defence sectors.





The Technology Development Fund scheme is part of DRDO's efforts to nurture industries, especially MSMEs and start-ups, in the defence and aerospace domains. By awarding these projects, DRDO aims to strengthen the military-industrial ecosystem and promote self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in the country.





The details of the sanctioned projects are as follows:





1. Indigenous Scenario And Sensor Simulation Toolkit: This project involves the development of an indigenous toolkit for simulator training of pilots in realistic scenarios. The aim is to enhance mission planning and large-force engagement capabilities.





2. Underwater Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: This project focuses on the development of an underwater-launched unmanned aerial vehicle. The objective is to enhance the capabilities of the Armed Forces in underwater operations.





3. ISR and MDA Underwater Vehicles: This project aims to develop underwater vehicles for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) and Mine Detection and Avoidance (MDA) purposes.





4. Icing Sensors: The project involves the development of icing sensors. These sensors will be used to detect and monitor icing conditions on aircraft, which is crucial for flight safety.





5. Radar Processors: This project focuses on the development of radar processors. Radar processors play a vital role in signal processing and data analysis for radar systems.





6. Advanced Timing Systems: The project aims to develop advanced timing systems. These systems are essential for synchronization and coordination in various defence applications.





7. Graphene-Based E-Textiles: This project involves the use of advanced nanocomposite materials to develop graphene-based e-textiles. These textiles have potential applications in the defence sector.





These projects demonstrate DRDO's commitment to promoting indigenous development and innovation in the defence and aerospace sectors. By collaborating with private industries, especially MSMEs and start-ups, DRDO aims to strengthen the country's defence manufacturing capabilities and achieve self-reliance in critical technologies.





Our Bureau







