



According to defence sources, India and Russia are in talks to jointly produce Su-30 jets for global export. The Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) factory in Nashik, Maharashtra, known for producing MiG-21s, could potentially assemble the new Su-30s. This collaboration is part of a broader agreement between India and Russia for joint manufacturing and technology transfer. The construction of the Sukhoi-30 in Nashik is seen as the next phase of defense partnership between the two countries.





The agreement between India and Russia already involves the production of 272 Sukhoi Su-30MKI jets, a significant number of which were produced at the Nashik plant. The plant is also expected to be used for the repair and maintenance of Russian-origin aircraft from other countries. With the boost in the Make in India initiative, India and Russia are now preparing to work on jointly produced products made in India for export to various countries.





Preparations are currently underway for joint ventures between India and Russia to build aircraft and ships. Talks are ongoing to start the construction of Russian-origin fighter jets for the Indian Air Force. This collaboration not only enhances India's defence manufacturing capabilities but also strengthens the strategic partnership between the two countries.





