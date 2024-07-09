



Jammu: A few hours after a fatal militant attack that left four soldiers including a JCO dead and six others injured, the army has rushed elite para groups via choppers.





Official sources told GNS that the elite soldiers group were air dropped in Mandli Sector close to the area where militants ambushed an army patrol, leaving four soldiers including a JCO dead while six others were injured who are undergoing treatment.





Soon after the attack, reinforcements of Police and army were also rushed to the area and a massive cordon and search operation was launched to nab the attackers, they said. Further details are awaited.





