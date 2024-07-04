



New Delhi: The Indian Army has said that it salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty and his family has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs. Ex-gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs will be paid on final account settlement shortly post-due police verification.





Army Issues Clarification





Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted a 'clarification on emoluments to Agniveer Ajay Kumar' on Wednesday and said certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of kin of the Agniveer.





"It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs," ADGPI said in a post on X.





"Ex - Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post-due police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 Cr approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the Next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers," it added.





Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of "lying" on the floor of the Lok Sabha over the Agniveer scheme and demanded an apology.





Rahul Gandhi Alleges Rajnath Singh Lied About Compensation





In a video posted on X, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the minister had lied in Parliament about the issue of compensation to families of killed Agniveers.





"The importance of truth in every religion. Rajnath Singh lied before Lord Shiva's photo about the compensation to the country, its armed forces, and Agniveers. I have said in my speech that don't listen to me or his (Rajnath Singh) speech, but listen to the family of Agniveer family," the Leader of the Opposition said in a video message.





He shared the video of the father of Agniveer Ajay Singh who lost his life in Jammu and Kashmir and said that despite Singh's claims, his family had not received the promised compensation.





Ajay Singh's father said, "Rajnath Singh made the statement that families of killed soldiers have been given ₹1 crore compensation but no such assistance had been received by his family. Rahul Gandhi is raising our voice in Parliament that families of martyrs must get all necessary help. Agniveer recruitment must stop and regular recruitment should be reinstated." The Congress leader demanded an apology from the Defence Minister.





"The Defence minister had lied to the family of killed Ajay Singh ji, the armed forces and the youth of the country, and must apologise to them. Daro mat, Darao mat," he added.





Earlier on June 1 in Parliament, Rajnath Singh objected to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Lok Sabha on the Agniveer scheme and said financial assistance of one crore rupees is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting the country's borders or during a war.





Rajnath Singh accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to mislead the Lok Sabha by making wrong statements.





"Rahul Gandhi should not try to mislead the House by making wrong statements. Financial assistance of ₹1 crore is given to the family of the Agniveer who sacrifices his life while protecting our borders or during war," the Defence Minister said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







