An Interceptor Boat of the Indian Coast Guard on patrol

Government also approves navigation system for armoured vehicles

New Delhi: The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by the defence minister, Rajnath Singh, has approved the procurement of 22 interceptor boats for the Indian Coast Guard and an advanced navigation system for the Indian Army’s armoured fighting vehicles.





In a new release on Monday, the defence ministry, without elaborating, said the DAC deliberated on a number of other capital acquisition proposals.





The decision, announced on Monday, is aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces.





The Coast Guard will get 22 interceptor boats, which will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology. These vessels will bolster the force’s capacity for quick interception, surveillance, search-and-rescue operations, and medical evacuations in shallow waters.





The Advanced Land Navigation System (ALNS) for armoured fighting vehicles will be a crucial upgrade. This indigenously designed and developed system, to be procured from the Chennai-based Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is described as spoof-proof with high levels of encryption.





In the new release, the defence ministry said the ALNS Mk-II offers compatibility with Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) in addition to Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS), ensuring precise navigation even in challenging terrain and hostile environments.





However, the financial details of the procurements have not been disclosed.





The DAC’s approval of these proposals is seen as a positive step towards self-reliance in defence production. The acquisition of these assets is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency and operational capabilities of both the Army and the Coast Guard.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







