



A major escalation unfolded between India and Pakistan in early May 2025, following a series of cross-border hostilities that began with the deadly Pahalgam attack in Indian-administered Kashmir. On the night of May 7, India launched a significant military operation, codenamed Operation Sindoor, targeting what it described as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.





The immediate trigger for the escalation was a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which left 27 people dead, mostly Indian tourists. India attributed the attack to Pakistan-based militant groups, specifically Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and accused Pakistan of sponsoring cross-border terrorism. Pakistan denied these allegations.





In response, India initiated missile and air strikes on May 7, targeting nine locations in Pakistan, particularly in Lahore, Sialkot, Karachi, and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The strikes were carried out using a combination of air-to-surface missiles launched by Indian Air Force Rafale jets and surface-to-surface missiles from the Indian Army.





The military strikes triggered a series of powerful explosions across major Pakistani cities. In Lahore, multiple loud blasts near Walton Airport and the army cantonment caused widespread panic, with sirens blaring and residents fleeing into the streets. Smoke clouds were visible, and flight operations at Lahore, Sialkot, and Karachi airports were temporarily suspended.





A particularly devastating blast occurred in Peshawar, reportedly caused by a sophisticated IED, which further heightened fears of a broader conflict. Emergency services responded to damaged buildings and chaos in the affected areas. Another explosion was reported near Islamabad, close to the residence of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, underscoring the scale of the escalation.





Amid the strikes, Pakistani forces attempted retaliatory drone and missile attacks on Indian military bases in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur. The Indian Army reported that these threats were neutralized using both kinetic and non-kinetic means, including the deployment of the S-400 air defence system, which reportedly shot down eight incoming Pakistani missiles. No casualties or material losses were reported on the Indian side.





India also activated its full-spectrum air defence architecture, deploying additional systems such as the L-70 anti-aircraft guns and ZSU-23-4 Schilka systems to bolster protection against further aerial threats.





The strikes marked a dramatic escalation in Indo-Pakistani tensions, prompting both countries to take severe diplomatic measures. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, closed its borders and airspace to Pakistan, expelled Pakistani diplomats, and urged Indian citizens to return home. Pakistan retaliated with similar expulsions, closure of airspace, suspension of trade, and the withdrawal from the Shimla Agreement.





Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned India’s actions as an “act of war,” while India maintained that its strikes were precise and limited to terrorist targets. The global community has since called for restraint from both nuclear-armed neighbours, warning of the risks of further escalation.





As of May 9, 2025, the situation remains tense, with both sides on high alert. Reports of captured pilots, downed aircraft, and ongoing cross-border shelling continue to circulate, though official confirmations are pending. No significant casualties have been reported in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir following the interception of Pakistani missiles and drones.





The conflict has already disrupted civilian life, with flight suspensions, power outages, and widespread panic in affected Pakistani cities. The stand-off has also led to the postponement of major events, such as the CA May 2025 Inter and final exams in India.





The major blast in Peshawar and coordinated Indian strikes inside Pakistan represent the most severe military confrontation between the two countries in recent years. While India claims its actions were targeted and restrained, Pakistan alleges civilian casualties and vows comprehensive retaliation. The situation remains volatile, with both sides maintaining a high state of military and diplomatic readiness as the international community urges de-escalation.





IT News







