



The 12th meeting of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concluded earlier this week in Abu Dhabi, marking a significant milestone in the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. The high-level dialogue, led by senior defence officials from both countries, underscored their commitment to enhancing bilateral ties and cooperation in defence and security.





The foundation of India-UAE defence relations was established in 2003 with the visit of the UAE Chief of Staff to India. Since then, the relationship has evolved, incorporating regular high-level exchanges, joint military exercises, and the establishment of an Annual Defence Dialogue. The JDCC, set up in 2006, has become a pivotal platform for advancing bilateral defence relations.





This year’s JDCC meeting addressed various topics aimed at bolstering defence and security cooperation. Key focus areas included training cooperation, joint military exercises, defence industrial partnerships, and research and development initiatives. The exchange of subject matter experts was also discussed, aiming to enhance knowledge sharing and capacity building on both sides.





Maritime security emerged as a crucial focus area, reflecting the shared interests of India and the UAE in ensuring safe and open sea lanes in the Indian Ocean and the Persian Gulf. These waterways are vital for global trade and energy security. Significant progress in India-UAE defence relations was observed between 2014 and 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the UAE in 2014 renewed emphasis on strengthening defence cooperation, including the manufacture of defence equipment in India.





In 2017, the relationship was elevated to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,’ establishing a ‘Strategic Security Dialogue.’ The UAE’s participation in multilateral exercises like the Desert Flag series, where India’s LCA Tejas made its international debut in 2023, highlighted the growing military-to-military ties. Additionally, the UAE’s interest in Indian defence products such as BrahMos missiles, Akash air defence systems, and the Tejas fighter jet gained momentum during this period.





The evolving India-UAE defence relationship is multifaceted, extending beyond hardware and exercises to encompass a broad spectrum of cooperation. Counter-terrorism has emerged as a key area of collaboration. During UAE President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to India in January 2024, both countries reiterated their commitment to combating extremism and terrorism, including cross-border terrorism and terrorist financing.





They pledged to continue their cooperation in counterterrorism at the United Nations, acknowledging their respective efforts during their tenures in the UN Security Council. Notable achievements included the successful chairing of the Counter-Terrorism Committee by India in 2022 and the UAE in 2023, the unanimous adoption of the ‘Delhi Declaration on countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes’ in 2022, and the ‘Abu Dhabi Guiding Principles’ on threats posed by unmanned aircraft systems in 2023.





The JDCC meeting also featured separate staff talks between the navies and armies of both countries, which are crucial for enhancing operational synergies and interoperability between their armed forces.





The strengthened defence cooperation is a reflection of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE, extending beyond defence to include economic ties, energy cooperation, and people-to-people connections. The defence relationship is part of this larger strategic alignment between two key players in the Asian geopolitical landscape.





Looking ahead, several factors are likely to drive further cooperation. As both India and the UAE seek to expand their global influence, their partnership could play a crucial role in shaping the future security architecture of the wider Indian Ocean region. However, challenges remain. Joint production and development of defence technology, while a stated objective, need to be accelerated. Additionally, balancing this growing partnership with other regional relationships will require careful diplomacy from both sides. For New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, the path ahead is clear: continued engagement, deepened cooperation, and a shared commitment to a secure and prosperous future.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







