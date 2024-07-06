



New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Central government over the Agniveer scheme and asserted that the INDIA bloc will never let the Army weaken.





Taking to his official X handle, Gandhi posted a video and spoke about Ajay Kumar, an Agniveer martyr and said, "The family of martyr Agniveer Ajay Kumar has not received any compensation from the government till date."





The Congress leader also said that the family of Ajay Kumar received payment only from the insurance company. "There is a difference between 'Compensation' and 'Insurance'; the payment has been made to the family of the martyr only by the insurance company," Gandhi said.





He added further, "The family of martyr Ajay Kumar has not received the assistance that they should have received from the government. The family of every martyr who sacrifices his life for the country should be respected but the Modi government is discriminating against them."





The Congress MP further asserted that he will keep raising the Agniveer issue. "Whatever the government says, this is a matter of national security and I will keep raising it. INDIA bloc will never allow the Army to weaken," Gandhi said.





Targeting the government, Gandhi said, "It's been six months but they have not received any amount in their bank account. Till now, why haven't they received any ex-gratia? Why they have not received any amount under salary arrears?"





Gandhi further said that the truth is that there are two types of martyrs in the nation--one is normal Jawan and the other is Agniveer. "While both will lay down their lives for the country, only one will be officially recognized as a martyr. One will get a pension and the other one will not. One will have the access to canteen and the other will not. This is the truth of the nation," he said.





A day before, reacting to the clarification issued by the Indian Army on the emoluments to Agniveer Ajay Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that the "Indian Army is committed to the welfare of Agniveers."





Taking to X, the defence minister wrote, "Indian Army is committed to the welfare of Agniveers!"





Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) posted a 'clarification on emoluments to Agniveer Ajay Kumar' on Wednesday and said certain posts on social media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of kin of the Agniveer.





"Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty. "It is emphasised that the Indian Army salutes the supreme sacrifice made by Agniveer Ajay Kumar. The last rites were carried out with full Military Honours. Of the total amount due, the family of Agniveer Ajay has already been paid ₹98.39 lakhs," ADGPI had said in a post on X.





"Ex-Gratia and other benefits amounting to approximately 67 lakhs, as applicable according to the provisions of the Agniveer Scheme, will be paid on Final Account Settlement shortly post-due police verification. The total amount will be ₹1.65 crore approximately. It is re-emphasised that emoluments due to a fallen hero are paid expeditiously to the next of Kin of departed soldiers, including Agniveers," it added.





