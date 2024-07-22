



India's Plan To Upgrade Sukhoi-30MKI Fighter Jets





India has developed a comprehensive plan to enhance the capabilities of its existing Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. The plan aims to make the jets more lethal by incorporating advanced radars, avionics, longer-range weapons, and multi-sensor fusion technology. These upgrades are intended to ensure that the Sukhoi-30MKI jets remain capable of air combat for another 30 years.





The Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets were originally designed by Russia's Sukhoi Corporation and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft is a variant of the Sukhoi Su-30 and is known for its heavy, all-weather, and long-range capabilities.





Indigenous Upgrades And Advancements





India's plan includes the integration of indigenous technologies into the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. One major advancement is the development of an indigenous Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system. The domestically produced IRST system offers several advantages, including improved sensor fusion and direct integration with weapon systems. This allows for better correlation of targeting data and the ability to feed IRST output to air-to-air missile sensors before launch.





Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is working on upgrading the aircraft with indigenous advanced radars, avionics, and weapon systems. The IAF is developing an advanced radar named Virupaaksha, which is expected to be the most advanced radar among all Sukhoi-30 variants globally. The IAF aims to indigenously upgrade its fleet of Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to enhance their capabilities.



