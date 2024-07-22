India Finalizes Plan To Upgrade Sukhoi-30Mki Fighter Jets With Advanced Capabilities
India has developed a comprehensive plan to enhance the capabilities of its existing Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. The plan aims to make the jets more lethal by incorporating advanced radars, avionics, longer-range weapons, and multi-sensor fusion technology. These upgrades are intended to ensure that the Sukhoi-30MKI jets remain capable of air combat for another 30 years.
The Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets were originally designed by Russia's Sukhoi Corporation and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The aircraft is a variant of the Sukhoi Su-30 and is known for its heavy, all-weather, and long-range capabilities.
Indigenous Upgrades And Advancements
India's plan includes the integration of indigenous technologies into the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets. One major advancement is the development of an indigenous Infrared Search and Track (IRST) system. The domestically produced IRST system offers several advantages, including improved sensor fusion and direct integration with weapon systems. This allows for better correlation of targeting data and the ability to feed IRST output to air-to-air missile sensors before launch.
Additionally, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is working on upgrading the aircraft with indigenous advanced radars, avionics, and weapon systems. The IAF is developing an advanced radar named Virupaaksha, which is expected to be the most advanced radar among all Sukhoi-30 variants globally. The IAF aims to indigenously upgrade its fleet of Sukhoi-30MKI fighters to enhance their capabilities.
Upgraded Capabilities
The comprehensive upgrade of the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets will include various enhancements. These upgrades will involve new radars, a mission control system, electronic warfare capabilities, and integration of new weapon systems. The aim is to replace Russian systems with indigenous options for enhanced combat capabilities.
Importance of The Upgrade
The upgrade of the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets is crucial for India to maintain its air superiority and address concerns about the inadequacy of its aircraft compared to its adversaries. Pakistan and China possess more modern fighter aircraft with Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar capabilities. Upgrading the Sukhoi-30MKI jets to the "Super Sukhoi" level will help India enhance its defence capabilities and achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing.
Challenges And Delays
The upgrade plan for the Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets has faced challenges and delays due to sanctions on Russia over the war in Ukraine. These sanctions have impeded the planned upgrade of the licensed 260-license-built Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. The upgrade was intended to bring the Indian Su-30s on par with Russia's Su-30 SM2, the most advanced Su-30 variant.
Extension of Service Life
The Indian Air Force plans to extend the service life of its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet fleet by over 20 years. The fleet currently consists of 272 twin-engine planes, which will be the mainstay of the force for at least the next 15-20 years. The extension of the service life will help the IAF maintain the fleet until around 2045-2050.
India has put in place a comprehensive plan to upgrade its Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jets, incorporating advanced radars, avionics, longer-range weapons, and multi-sensor fusion technology. These upgrades, including the development of indigenous systems, aim to enhance the capabilities of the aircraft and extend their service life by over 20 years. The Sukhoi-30MKI jets will continue to be a crucial component of the Indian Air Force's operational capabilities for the foreseeable future.
