



According to multiple sources, Airbus is set to establish its first assembly line for the H125 helicopter in India as part of the 'Make in India' initiative. The collaboration between Airbus and the Tata Group aims to achieve the inaugural rollout of the Made-in-India H125 helicopters by 2026.





The Final Assembly Line (FAL) in India will produce EASA-certified H125 helicopters, ensuring quality assurance managed by Airbus Helicopters experts at the Indian site. The FAL will also handle testing, qualification, and delivery of the H125 helicopters to customers in India and the region.





The location of the FAL will be jointly decided by Airbus and the TATA Group. The initial production capacity of the Indian assembly line is expected to be 10 helicopters per year, with the potential to increase to 20, 30, or even 50 helicopters in the coming years.





This development is seen as a significant boost to the 'Make in India' initiative and aligns with the Government of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) program. The establishment of the FAL for H125 helicopters in India is expected to contribute to the growth of the Indian aerospace industry and provide financial benefits for operators purchasing helicopters made in India.





