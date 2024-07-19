



New Delhi: India and Malaysia have decided to increase cooperation in the fields of oil palm and other sectors related to agriculture, its allied products and the application of digital technology in the plantation sector.





Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of Plantations and Commodities of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, held discussions during the meeting.





The Malaysian Minister is on a visit to India from July 16 to 19.





He met Shivraj Singh Chouhan today at Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi, to discuss opportunities to deepen the bilateral agriculture cooperation between India and Malaysia.





The two sides expressed the desire to collaborate on the National Mission on Edible Oil--Oil Palm, discussed market access issues related to agriculture and allied products, institutionalization of the cooperation in agriculture, and applied digital technology in the plantation sector.





The meeting concluded with the Union Agriculture Minister thanking Minister Johari Abdul Ghani for a fruitful visit to India and expressing optimism for continued cooperation in agriculture and other areas.





India and Malaysia are witnessing growing engagements in all aspects of bilateral relationship, including political, economic and trade, defence and security, tourism and education, health, human resources, public administration, etc.





The two countries have signed a number of Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding from time-to-time in different sectors.





Moreover, India's major exports items to Malaysia are mineral fuels, mineral oils; aluminum and





articles thereof, meat and edible meat offal, iron and steel, copper and articles thereof, organic chemicals, nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery and mechanical appliances; electrical machinery and equipment; etc.





