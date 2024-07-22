



According to reliable sources, the Indian Navy is finalising trials in Spain for its P-75 India submarine project by the end of this month. The trials will test critical equipment for the project, which aims to acquire six advanced submarines with Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) systems.





The trials is being conducted by the Indian Navy in collaboration with Spanish shipyard Navantia. Navantia's Chairman, Ricardo Dominguez Garcia-Baquero, had expressed the company's readiness for the trials and its commitment to the project. Spain has also shown support for the project, including swift export clearance and technological transfer.





The submarines being acquired under the P-75 India project will be equipped with AIP systems, which allow them to stay underwater for longer periods compared to previous generations of submarines without this system.





These trials in Spain are an important step in the development of the P-75 India submarine project and demonstrate the progress being made in India's submarine ambitions.





Our Bureau







