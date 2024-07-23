



New Delhi: Vishal V Sharma, India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, emphasized the significance of the World Heritage Committee by highlighting India's role as a cultural superpower and underscored India's message for world development and heritage.





The World Heritage Committee, which convenes annually, is tasked with managing all matters related to World Heritage and making decisions on the sites to be inscribed on the World Heritage List. Notably, the inauguration of the World Heritage Committee session took place on Sunday at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. This significant event will run until July 31, 2024.





Speaking with ANI, Sharma said, "India is a cultural superpower. 'Sanskrit se Sanskriti, Sanskriti se Sanskar aur Sanskar se Sanskar djham, jaha sanskar sikhaye jate hai'... The message of India to the world is culture. India's message to the world is development and heritage."





He added, "This World Heritage Committee which is taking place in India is a part of every Indian family. It represents everyone."





Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks that India's heritage is not just history but science as well, Sharma said, "The Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple, was constructed in the 12th century, at a time when even Magna Charter was not signed. At that time, the foundation of the Mandir was built on a shock-absorbing technique. The statues were carved out of hard dolerite rock... This technology cannot be found anywhere else apart from India. This is an example of ancient Indian technology and there are several examples apart from this."





The Ambassador further said that these monuments has been built by our ancestors. "We are just its protectors and have to save it for our future. We have to motivate our future generation to protect these kinds of monuments as these are just like 'Kohinoor'."





Praising the Central government over the World Heritage Committee, Sharma said, "Today in the world, India's prestige has increased because of the work done by Priem Minister Narendra Modi and on the path on which the Central Government has moved forward. The announcement made by the PM yesterday of contributing $1 million for capacity building, we will do it for Global South and to help other nations."





Speaking at the inauguration of the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee, PM Modi had said that India considers the preservation of global heritage as its responsibility, and, hence, is providing support for heritage conservation not only in India but also in countries of the Global South.





"India considers the preservation of global heritage as its responsibility, and hence, we are providing support for heritage conservation not only in India but also in countries of the Global South. India is assisting in the conservation of many heritages like Angkor Wat in Cambodia, Cham Temples in Vietnam, and Bagan Stupa in Myanmar. In this direction, I am making an announcement. India will contribute one million dollars to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre. This grant will be used for capacity building, technical assistance, and the conservation of world heritage sites," PM Modi said.





"A certificate programme in world heritage management has also started in India for young professionals," he added.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







