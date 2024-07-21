



Terrorist activities in the Jammu region have been on the rise, with a significant number of terrorists infiltrating from Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and other groups. These terrorists have been causing mayhem by carrying out attacks after carefully studying the terrain and deployment patterns of security forces.





One factor contributing to the effectiveness of these terrorists is their access to advanced weaponry. They are armed with American M4 rifles, which are known for their accuracy and reliability. These rifles are equipped with night vision sights, telescopic lenses, and encrypted radio sets, allowing the terrorists to operate more effectively in the region.





The use of M4 rifles by terrorists in Jammu is a cause for concern. Former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Shesh Paul Vaid, stated that during his tenure, there was no frequent use of M4 rifles by terrorists in the region. However, these rifles have come into notice after the United States left its arms in Afghanistan, and they have been used in major attacks in the Jammu region, including the Kathua attack on July 8, 2024.





It is important to note that the use of M4 rifles by terrorists is not limited to Jammu. These rifles have been found to be used by terrorists in other parts of Jammu and Kashmir as well.





Factors Contributing To The Rise In Terrorist Activities





Several factors have contributed to the rise in terrorist activities in the Jammu region. One factor is complacency among security forces. Some officers who were transferred to the region did not work as hard as they should have on their informer network, leading to a drying up of intelligence. This complacency has been attributed to a sense of complacency and a decrease in area dominance activities.





Another factor is the shift in militant strategy. In the past, security forces would climb up the mountains for area dominance almost every alternate day based on intelligence on terrorist movements. However, in recent years, there has been a decrease in such activities, which has allowed terrorists to operate more freely.





The rise in terrorist activities in the Jammu region can be attributed to various factors, including the infiltration of battle-hardened terrorists, the use of advanced weaponry such as M4 rifles, and complacency among security forces. It is crucial for security forces to address these factors and adopt a renewed counter-terrorism strategy to ensure the safety and security of the region.





Our Bureau







