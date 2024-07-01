



Agniveers wear the same uniform and perform the same duties, underlined a top Army officer, adding in some areas they are a shade better, countering the opposition charge that the Centre has created two classes of soldiers.





Launched in 2022, Agnipath scheme provides for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services. Those recruited under the scheme are called Agniveers. The short-term service plan (17.5-21 years) in the armed forces had triggered violent protests in several parts of the country.





"I must say that they're undertaking all the actions, operational and other professional duties, just like any of the other sepoys or the recruits on the ground in the unit. And they have been completely integrated and assimilated into the units. They wear the same uniform. They perform the same duties and they are performing extremely well on the ground. And the feedback - from the units, the commanding officers, and also themselves - is that this is going well. They are performing well," Lieutenant General Channira Bansi Ponnappa, outgoing Adjutant General in the Army, told news agency ANI.





"And we do see that they are in fact in some areas, shade better, 10% almost better in the physical tests. And they are almost 20% higher in their academics. Probably this relates to their focused approach," the officer added.





In an interview before the polls, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh underscored that "one of the factors behind starting this scheme is to bring more young people into the armed forces".





"I'd just like to highlight a few areas in which we have been able to bring about change and those relate to the Agnipath scheme, which has been a transformational, reform in the overall manpower, recruitment and in the, policy per se, which affect a substantial part of our Indian army, the other ranks. It is primarily meant to create a youthful, future ready force, with primarily a capability to handle all the future challenges related to technology and the modern processes that will come up," Lieutenant General Channira Bansi Ponnappa said.





"Since June 2022, the scheme was launched and then we had the first batch that was recruited and enrolled, in December 2022-January 2023. Approximately, 1 lakh Agniveers have been enrolled in the Army. This also includes around 200 women, approximately 70,000 have already been dispatched to the units and are performing extremely well in the battalions. This includes around 100 women police also. Around 50,000 vacancies have been released, in this year 2024-25," said the officer.





The Congress, the principal opposition party, has argued that the scheme will leave Agniveers unemployed at the age of 25. It also said that it affect cohesion in the forces as short-term recruits serve alongside soldiers eligible for secure pensions and more generous allowances.





The Centre maintains that a good financial package to Agniveers at the end of their four-year service will give them a good head start, besides the unique experience of working in the forces.





Various central government agencies and departments have already announced plans to recruit former Agniveers.





