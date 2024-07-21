



The defence outlay in the first budget of Modi 3.0 should reflect India's status as the 5th largest economy. The allocation of funds for defence is crucial for enhancing military capabilities and ensuring national security. Let's examine the available information to understand the allocations made in previous budgets and the expectations for the upcoming budget.





The defence budget under the Modi government from 2014-2023 saw an increase in allocation. In the financial year 2014-15, India allocated ₹2.29 trillion for the Defence Budget, eventually spending ₹3,17,207 crore. The government aimed to boost defence spending by 12 percent to enhance military capabilities and narrow the gap with China.





In the last budget, an outlay of ₹23,800 crore was made for India's naval fleet and ₹6,830 crore for naval dockyard projects. The capital outlay for the Indian Air Force was the highest at ₹57,137.09 crore, including ₹15,721 crore for the procurement of aircraft and aero engines and ₹36,223.13 crore for other equipment. The capital outlay for defence services included ₹40,777 crore for aircraft and aero engines and ₹62,343 crore for "other equipment".





The upcoming budget for 2024-25 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, marking her seventh budget speech. The major announcements and allocations for defence in the upcoming budget are yet to be revealed.





It is important to allocate sufficient funds for defence to enhance military capabilities and ensure national security. The previous budgets under the Modi government have seen an increase in defence allocations, and it is expected that the upcoming budget will continue to prioritize the country's defence needs.





