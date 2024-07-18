



The distinct feature of stealth-guided missile frigates is that it has radar-absorbent coatings and is low-observable which helps in making it less detectable for the enemies.





The defence ministry is yet to announce the details about the project but it is most likely to split the project between the two yards. The same route was taken by the ministry in Project 17A as splitting the project helps in timely delivery.





The frigates under the proposed order will have high indigenous content, a domestically developed fire control system, Brahmos cruise missiles, anti-submarine weapons, and electronic warfare systems. The order will benefit sub-suppliers and vendors who will largely get the work from this.





GRSE is a Kolkata-based yard, started out as a small workshop to repair vessels of River Steam Navigation Company as a private venture and was acquired by the Government of India in 1960.





It was the first shipyard of independent India to build a warship for the Indian Navy, INS Ajay in 1961. The company is building next-generation offshore patrol vessels and anti-submarine warfare corvettes.





MDL is a Mumbai-based premier war-shipbuilding yard in India. It was a private company until 1960 when the Government took over. MDL has recently finished the construction of Project 15B class destroyers. It is currently developing the Kalvari class submarines, Project 17A class frigates.





