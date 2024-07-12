



Pakistan government issues order empowering ISI to intercept calls in the interest of national security, sparking controversy





Pakistan’s government has issued a controversial order granting the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) the authority to intercept and trace calls in the name of national security, a move likely to give unchecked power to the country’s notorious spy agency.





The directive allows ISI personnel to monitor communications across various telecommunication systems. Pakistan’s Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication issued a notification under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996 to this effect.





“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 54… the federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence, is pleased to authorise the officers not below the rank of grade 18 to be nominated from time to time by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system as envisaged under Section 54 of the Act,” the notification read.





“The federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence is pleased to authorise the officers […] to be nominated from time to time by ISI to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any communication system,” the notification further read. It also states that the government will prioritise and have precedence in the telecommunications system over any licensee to safeguard national defence or security against foreign threats.





This decision follows a December 2023 Islamabad Court ruling that initially denied such authorisation to any agency. Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan disclosed these developments during a hearing prompted by a petition from Bushra Bibi. The Pakistani government responded by issuing a Gazette notification to legalise these measures. This move has been slammed by sources close to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as an unlawful act sanctioned by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) government.





Critics argue that granting unchecked power to the ISI and military undermines democratic scrutiny and could pose challenges for future civilian governments. “This is an illegal act made legitimate by PMLN. They are obliged by ISI and the army, making them all-powerful without any scrutiny. This will create more problems for any democratic government in the future,” sources close to PTI said.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







