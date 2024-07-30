



The Pakistan Army on Tuesday announced that it sentenced a former officer to 14 years of imprisonment on the charges of sedition. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Akbar Hussain was convicted and sentenced through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act 1952 on charges of inciting sedition among army personnel from discharge of duties, according to a statement by the army.





"The court of competent jurisdiction adjudged him 'guilty' of the offence charged, through due judicial process and awarded the punishment of 14 years rigorous imprisonment on May 10," it stated.





According to the sentence, the Rank of the officer was forfeited on July 26, it further said.





