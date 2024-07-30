



New Delhi: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will begin his three-day state visit to India today on the invitation of PM Narendra Modi.





The Vietnamese PM will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several ministers, deputy ministers, and business leaders.





PM Pham Minh Chinh will conclude his visit on August 1, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





During his visit, Vietnamese PM Chinh will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, after which he will visit Raj Ghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.





Moreover, he will also hold bilateral discussions with PM Modi, who will also host a luncheon in his honour.





Prime Minister Chinh is further scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is also expected to call on the visiting Prime Minister of Vietnam, the MEA stated.





Last week, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their respects to the late General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, in separate solemn ceremonies marking his state funeral.





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval represented India at the state funeral held in Hanoi on last Thursday.





Simultaneously, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Vietnam Embassy in India to express his condolences on behalf of the Indian government and people.





India and Vietnam have age-old historical and civilizational ties, which were elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership during the visit of PM Modi to Vietnam in September 2016.





Furthermore, India considers Vietnam a key pillar of its Act East Policy and an important partner in its Indo-Pacific vision.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







