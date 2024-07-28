



Balochistan: In response to non-violent protests by Mahrang Baloch, the Pakistani military is contemplating new tactics, including the establishment of new internment centres in Balochistan, similar to those set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Afghanistan-based Khaama Press reported.





Reports suggest that these proposed centres in Balochistan would operate like the Guantanamo Bay prison complex or the 'black sites' previously set up in Afghanistan.





For several decades, the Pakistan army has been operating in Balochistan, carrying out various actions, including enforced disappearances, to control the region's population. Despite these efforts, recent non-violent protests led by figures like Mahrang Baloch have demonstrated the ongoing tensions between the people of Balochistan and the military.





This move has sparked concerns about the potential for increased human rights violations and the formalization of enforced disappearances, according to Khaama Press report.





There have been allegations regarding the existence of such internment centres within military cantonments in Balochistan. Although the authorities have never officially acknowledged it. Historically, the Pakistan military does not require a legal basis for its actions in Balochistan. However, internment centres in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were established under the "Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) Regulations 2011," which gave extensive powers to security forces to arrest and detain individuals indefinitely.





In 2019, the Peshawar High Court in its verdict called these centres unconstitutional, citing violations of fundamental human rights and due process. Despite this, reports indicate that such facilities continue to function in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The alleged internment centres have reportedly been in use without any legal or constitutional backing. Released individuals have called these centres as sites of torture and illegal detention.





According to the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), over 45,000 Baloch men, women, and children have disappeared and are believed to be held in these centres, Khaama Press reported. The United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances has voiced concerns regarding the number of enforced disappearances in the region.





The comparison to the Guantanamo Bay facility, known for its human rights abuses, demonstrates the gravity of the situation. Human rights activists have expressed fear that legalizing such centres could lead to institutionalised abuses by the Pakistan army. The conditions of existing prisons in Balochistan highlight these concerns. According to the report, prisoners face several health issues due to lack of medical facilities and personnel, Khaama Press reported.





The decision to start establishing these internment centres in Balochistan, similar to those set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa adds a concerning dimension to the already critical situation of enforced disappearances in the province, the report said. In Balochistan, there are widespread reports of enforced disappearances, where people are abducted by security forces and their whereabouts remain unknown, often resulting in families facing severe distress.





Extrajudicial killings are also a grave concern, with numerous cases where people have been killed by authorities without any judicial process. The suppression of political activism is another significant issue, as activists, journalists, and political leaders advocating for greater autonomy or independence often face harassment, unlawful detention, and violence. Additionally, ongoing military operations and conflict have displaced many Baloch civilians, causing significant internal migration and loss of livelihood.





