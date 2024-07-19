



New Delhi: West Pakistan refugees thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government for granting them citizenship, which was denied to them for seven decades, during a call on by the President of the 'West Pakistani Refugees (WPR) Association, Labha Ram Gandhi, to Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh today in the national capital.





The refugees, upon meeting Union Minister of State, Jitendra Singh, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for their unwavering support and assistance during our times of hardship and displacement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a press release.





They said, "We are deeply touched by the kindness and generosity shown towards us, ensuring our well-being and integration into the Indian society."





Recalling the injustice served to them over seven decades, the association accused the erstwhile previous governments of turning a deaf ear to their issues and problems.





They were also saddened by the fact that they were deprived of their right to vote and lawful citizenship for political gain. West Pakistani Refugees (WPRs) are those who migrated from areas in West Pakistan in the wake of partition in 1947 and settled in the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, mainly in Jammu, Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu Division. About 5764 families migrated to Jammu in the wake of the 1947 aggression by Pakistan, the release said.





The refugees called the abrogation of Article 370 a "historic move" that brought justice to many unheard voices in Jammu and Kashmir. They also shared with the minister, who also represents Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency for the 3rd consecutive term, that the refugees will have a grand celebration on the eve of August 5 on the completion of 5 years of the abrogation of Article 370 which denied them citizenship and right to vote for so many years.





On the sidelines, the association requested that the Minister help in the expedition of compensation and redressal of other grievances. MoS Singh assured them of swift action and time bound redress of grievances.





The Association personally thanked MoS Jitendra Singh for his proactive efforts, which have not only alleviated their suffering but have also given them hope for a brighter future.





"We pledge to contribute positively to our adopted homeland and strive towards its progress and prosperity. Thank you, Government of India, for embracing us with open arms and granting us a chance to begin anew," said the refugees.





