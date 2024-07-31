



Life Extension of RAPS-3





The Rajasthan Atomic Power Station Unit-3 (RAPS-3) has successfully undergone a significant renovation and modernization process, resulting in a 30-year life extension. This unit, which began commercial operations on June 1, 2000, was taken offline for upgrades on October 27, 2022. After extensive work, it has now been reconnected to the grid.





“The renovation and modernisation activities in RAPS-3 were completed in the shortest time among Indian reactors where similar activities were taken up,” the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd said.





Renovation Details





The renovation included critical upgrades such as coolant and feeder replacements. The efforts were completed efficiently and within budget, despite challenges like price hikes in key components. This modernization positions RAPS-3 to continue contributing to India's nuclear power generation capabilities for several more decades.





Over the years, Indian nuclear scientists have perfected the technology of replacing some of the crucial components inside a nuclear reactor in order to extend the reactor’s life and improve its performance. It was done for the first time in 1996-97 in RAPS-2 and repeated subsequently in several others.

The N-power units that underwent such upgrades are Madras Atomic Power Station Unit 1&2, Narora Atomic Power Station Unit 1 and Kakrapar Atomic Power Station Unit 1 & 2.

“These activities are carried out in the core of the PHWR, remotely using precision technologies developed indigenously. The entire job was carried out with utmost safety, with no undue exposure of personnel,” the NPCIL said in a statement.

RAPS-3 had commenced commercial operation in June 2000 and had completed over 22 years of operation when it was taken up for the overhaul.

The jobs, officials said, were completed within the budget despite an increase in prices of certain key components after the start of the project.

“The cost incurred in R&M of this unit (on a per MW basis) is much lower than that incurred internationally in PHWRs. India thus has an edge globally in carrying out such in-core jobs safely and precisely at a very competitive cost and can potentially export these services,” the company noted.

The NPCIL currently operates 24 nuclear power reactors with an installed capacity of 8080 MW and constructions are going on another eight reactors with a capacity of 6800 MW. The government has also given a fleet-mode approval for 10 nuclear reactors, each of 700 MW capacity.





Significance





This life extension is crucial for India's energy strategy, as it enhances the operational capacity of nuclear power in the country, ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply. The successful completion of this project reflects the commitment of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) to maintain and improve its nuclear facilities.





