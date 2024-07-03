



New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message on Wednesday to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi following a deadly stampede in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras which claimed the lives of 121 people.





"President of #Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President of #India Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi over the tragic stampede in #UttarPradesh," Russian Embassy in India wrote on X





"Kindly accept the most sincere condolences over the tragic accident in Uttar Pradesh," the Embassy added.





The stampede occurred at a religious event in Hathras on Tuesday, in which 121 people were killed and 35 people were injured, officials said.





On this tragic incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also offered condolences on the loss of lives in the stampede in UP.





He expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.





"Deeply distressed by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," EAM Jaishankar said in a post on X.





Meanwhile, police conducted a search operation at Ram Kutir Charitable Trust in Mainpuri district in search of 'Bhole Baba', who conducted a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place on Tuesday.





Speaking on the search operation, Deputy SP Sunil Kumar said, "We did not find Baba ji inside the campus...He is not here..."





Aligarh Inspector General Shalabh Mathur said that the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.





He also said that the FIR will be registered against several people including the organisers of the event, as more than the permitted number of people were attending the event.





The Uttar Pradesh government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation to the kin of those who died in the incident.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.





