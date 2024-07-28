

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin greeted Indian Navy personnel onboard Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tabar, which is participating in Russia's Navy Day celebrations, Russia-based RT reported.

Putin reviewed the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River in St Petersburg. At the start of the event, he congratulated the sailors of the Russian Navy, TASS reported.





The tradition to hold the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg is "to honour glorious victories of the Navy that made a substantial contribution to defending the Fatherland" emerged in 2017. This year, Russia's Main Naval Parade on the Neva River involves 20 surface ships and gunboats, four sailing vessels and a submarine, according to TASS report.





The Russian combat ships that participated in the Main Naval Parade on the Neva River also included the the Project 22800 Karakurt-class missile corvette Odintsovo, the Project 20380 missile corvette Boiky, Project 12700 coastal minesweeper Alexander Obukhov, the Project 21631 missile corvettes Grad, Naro-Fominsk, Grad Sviyazhsk and Serpukhov, the Project 23550 icebreaking patrol ship Ivan Papanin and the Project 636.3 Varshavyanka-class large diesel-electric submarine Mozhaisk, according to TASS report.





The foreign combat ships that were part of Russia's Main Naval Parade on the Neva River included the Indian Navy's frigate Tabar, the Algerian Navy's training ship Soummam and the Chinese guided missile destroyer Jiaozuo. Nearly 2,500 troops marched in foot columns on Senate Square in St Petersburg to conclude Russia's Main Naval Parade.





Earlier in the day, INS Tabar arrived at St Petersburg to participate in Russian Navy Day celebrations. The Indian Navy spokesperson said that the visit of INS Tabar to Russia strengthens cooperation between two nations, underpinned by interoperability between the navies and is aligned to Government of India's policy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.





In a post on X, Indian Navy spokesperson stated, "#INSTabar, arrived at St Petersburg, Russia to a warm welcome ceremony by the #RuFN. The ship's visit to Russia incl participation in 328th #RussianNavyDay celebration, professional interactions & conduct of PASSEX b/n both navies."





"This visit further strengthens #maritime cooperation b/n the two nations, underpinned by the #interoperability b/n the navies & is aligned to GoI's policy of #VasudhaivaKutumbakam," it added.





INS Tabar, is a stealth frigate built for the Indian Navy in Russia. The ship is equipped with a versatile range of weapons and sensors and is among the earliest stealth frigates of the Indian Navy, according to Ministry of Defence press release. The ship is part of the Indian Navy's Western Fleet, which is based in Mumbai under the Western Naval Command.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







