



A senior police officer on Saturday said security agencies are working in synergy to wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district which has witnessed a number of deadly terror attacks over the past two-and-a-half years. Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Yougal Manhas said the Army and security agencies are on high alert to foil Pakistan's design to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.





Talking to PTI on the sidelines of a 'Public Darbar' at Mendhar town of Poonch district, the SSP also sought the cooperation of the civil society in effectively dealing with the drug menace in the district.





"Our security grid is in place and there is synergy among all security forces, including intelligence agencies. Together we will succeed in eliminating terrorism from the region once again," he said.





Poonch along with nearby Rajouri district has witnessed dozens of terror attacks since October 2021 that left about 50 people, mostly army personnel, dead and many injured.





"Pakistan has been making all attempts to facilitate infiltration by terrorists... but our troops guarding the border are vigilant," SSP Manhas said, adding the security forces are determined to defeat terrorism in the border district.





On the challenge posed by the smuggling of drugs from across the Line of Control (LoC), he said police are acting tough against those found involved in drug trafficking.





Counselling and awareness programmes are held on a regular basis to keep youngsters away from drug addiction, Manhas said.





Parents, religious scholars and the civil society as a whole need to come forward and fulfil their responsibility by making the youth aware of the ill of drugs, he said.





The SSP said police are ready to provide support for the treatment of drug addicts and asked the youths to utilize their energy in a positive way and get involved in sports.





At the 'Public Darbar', the SSP listened to the problems highlighted by the people and assured them that the police would do everything possible to address all the issues.





The people attending the meeting demanded the strengthening of village defence guards in militancy-prone areas, initiating a recruitment drive for special police officers and issuing gun licenses for self-defence.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







