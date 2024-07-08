



Karachi: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ali Raza of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) was killed in what authorities have described as a 'targeted attack' in Karachi's Karimabad area, Geo News reported.





The incident, which occurred on Sunday, saw unidentified assailants fatally shoot DSP Raza near a residential building.





Raza, known for his close friendship with the late senior superintendent police (SSP) Chaudhry Aslam, sustained a fatal head injury from the assailants' gunfire. Despite being rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. A security guard of the residential building also lost his life in the intense gunfire.





Police officials reported that the attackers, consisting of two gunmen, carried out the attack with precision. One of the assailants wore an ajrak, a traditional block-printed shawl from Sindh, while the other concealed his face with a helmet. The gunman who targeted DSP Raza used a 9mm pistol equipped with a silencer, indicating a well-planned operation.





Authorities disclosed that DSP Raza frequently visited the area to meet childhood friends, raising suspicions that the assailants meticulously planned the attack following thorough reconnaissance. At the crime scene, investigators recovered 11 spent bullet casings from a 9mm pistol.





CTD Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Asif Aijaz Shaikh, addressing reporters after the incident, vowed that those responsible for the attack would face justice. He confirmed that DSP Raza typically used a bullet-proof vehicle.





When asked about potential threats to DSP Raza, DIG Shaikh acknowledged that all CTD officers are at risk due to the nature of their work. He stated that two individuals were involved in the attack, firing a total of 11 rounds at DSP Raza.





However, DIG Shaikh cautioned that it was premature to speculate on the motives behind the attack, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation to uncover the assailants' intentions.





Following the incident, senior CTD officials including Raja Umar Khattab, Mazhar Mashwani, and Khurram Waris visited the crime scene to assess the situation. Law enforcement agencies swiftly cordoned off the area, initiating a comprehensive inquiry to determine the underlying reasons behind the targeted killing, Geo News reported.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







