



Singapore: The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore, Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday addressed the 2008 batch of Indian Foreign Service officers undergoing a Mid-Career Training Program at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore.





The Indian High Commission in Singapore thanked Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs for his insights and guidance.





In a post on X, it said, "The 2008 batch of Indian Foreign Service officers is undergoing a module @LKYSch as part of their Mid-Career Training Program. They were honoured to call on Singapore Foreign Minister H.E. Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan yesterday. We thank FM @VivianBala for his valuable insights & guidance."





Earlier on March 25, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong exchanged views on deepening engagement in fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development and food security.





He was on an official visit to Singapore from March 23-25, the first leg of his visit to Singapore, Philippines and Malaysia.





Jaishankar called on Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and also met with Lawrence Wong, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister of Singapore.





"They exchanged views on deepening engagement in the identified pillars of our cooperation, including fintech, digitalization, the green economy, skills development and food security," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.





The EAM had several bilateral engagements with the leadership and the senior ministers of the Cabinet.He also met Teo Chee Hean, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security. Moreover, Jaishankar held comprehensive discussions with Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.





During his visit, Jaishankar also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the INA marker in Singapore.





He met members of the Indian community and interacted with them. He also witnessed a short video on the 'Saga of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose', created by members of the Indian Community.





This report is auto-generated from a syndicated feed







