



Milestone Achieved: Skyroot successfully completed the proof pressure test of the new Vikram-1’s Stage-1 hardware that will soon fly on its maiden flight.





This 10-meter-long stage, named Kalam-1200, crafted with high-strength carbon fibre, will boost Vikram-1 from lift-off to above the denser atmosphere, delivering a peak thrust of 1200 kN.





Skyroot Aerospace is an Indian private aerospace manufacturer and commercial launch service provider. The company specializes in the design and building of futuristic space-launch vehicles and aims to provide on-demand, cost-effective, and reliable launch services for the global small and medium satellite market.





Founding and Mission





Skyroot Aerospace was founded in July 2018 by former engineers and scientists from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The company's mission is to open space for all by making spaceflight affordable, reliable, and regular. They are focused on pushing the boundaries of today's technology and developing their own series of small-lift launch vehicles specifically designed for the small satellite market.





Recent Milestones





In just over a year since completing the fabrication of a prototype engine, Skyroot Aerospace successfully tested India's first privately developed fully functional solid rocket propulsion stage. This milestone marked an important step in the development program for their Vikram-I launch vehicle.





Funding And Partnerships





Skyroot Aerospace has raised significant funding to support its operations and expansion. In a recent funding round led by Singapore's Temasek, the company raised $27.5 million. This funding will help Skyroot accelerate its launch capabilities and support its mission of providing more launches at a faster pace.





Additionally, Skyroot has signed a memorandum of understanding with French space firms Promthe Earth Intelligence, ConnectSAT, and global firm Expleo. This partnership aims to provide satellite launches and software support for their Vikram launches.





