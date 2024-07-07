



A soldier was injured in a terrorist attack on an Army camp in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. This attack comes a day after two terror strikes killed two jawans in Kulgam district.





The terrorists opened fire on the Army camp, and soldiers guarding the post retaliated, resulting in injuries during the exchange.





The attackers managed to escape after the attack, and the Army and police launched a massive search operation to trace the gunmen in the area.





On Saturday, at least four terrorists were killed and two soldiers died in separate encounters in the Kulgam district. The encounters took place in the Frisal Chinnigam and Modergam areas of the south Kashmir district.





According to officials, they tracked the presence of terrorists during a cordon and search operation, and an exchange of fire ensued. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Birdhi, who visited the encounter site, said the operation will continue.





The encounter in the interior areas of the Kulgam district was continuing overnight.





On June 26, three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces in Doda district. A gunfight took place after the Army cordoned off a hideout with four terrorists, three of whom were killed.





The Army killed another terrorist in a gunfight in the Aragam area of Bandipora district on June 17, and twin terrorist attacks took place in Doda on June 11 and 12.





Since the beginning of June, the state has seen several attacks, the biggest being an attack on a bus in Reasi, as Pakistan-based terrorists are now targeting both security forces and innocent civilians.





