



Srinagar: A Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Indian Army and an Islamic terrorist have been killed in a gun battle raging in a remote area of the Lolab valley in Jammu and Kashmir’s north-western Kupwara district since Wednesday morning.





The Army said that Naik Dilawar Khan was critically injured in the gun fight and later succumbed at a medical facility.





Paying tribute to the fallen soldier, the Army’s Srinagar-based 15 Corps- also called Chinar Corps- in a post on ‘X’, said,, "The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: Their courage nerves a thousand living men." It added, "All ranks of the Chinar Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of our Braveheart Naik (Gnr) Dilawar Khan who laid down his life in the line of duty. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."





On Tuesday, the Army alongside the J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation at Trimukha Top in Lolab’s Kowut area following receiving information about the presence of terrorists there.





“Contact with the terrorists was established shortly after midnight and a gun fight between the two sides ensued in which one terrorist was killed and an Army NCO was critically injured,” the sources said.





In an earlier post on 'X', the Chinar Corps had said, “OP KOWUT, Kupwara: Based on specific input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kowut, Kupwara, a Joint Search Operation was launched by Indian Army & @JmuKmrPolice on days leading up to 23 July 24. On 24 July, suspicious movement was observed and challenged by vigilant troops, in response to which terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In the ensuing firefight one terrorist has been eliminated and a NCO injured. Operation is in progress.”





Kashmir zone police also took to ‘X’, to say, “Security forces have established contact with #terrorists near Trimukha Top, Lolab, #Kupwara. #Operation in progress."





On Tuesday, Lance Naik Subash Chander laid down his life while fighting infiltrating terrorists after they breached the Line of Control (LoC) and sneaked into J & K from PoK in the Battal area of Poonch district. The Army said that the infiltration bid made at around 3 am was foiled by “effectively engaging terrorists with effective fire” and that during the exchange of heavy fire Braveheart Subash Chander was critically injured and later succumbed in the hospital.





