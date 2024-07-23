



Rajouri: Series of terror attacks continue in Jammu & Kashmir as terrorists attacked an Army picket in Rajouri on July 22. In a quick response, the terror bid in the Gundha area was thwarted by Indian security forces.





The area has been cordoned off and a massive encounter is still underway. This came days after 4 army soldiers, laid down their lives during an encounter in the Doda on July 16.





There has been a spike in terrorist attacks in the last few months in Jammu and Kashmir. Reacting on recent terror attacks in Jammu region, National Conference Chief, Farooq Abdullah said that few people in both countries don’t won’t peace. He further said that he is very hopeful that goal of such people will not be reached.





Agencies







