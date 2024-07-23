



Slovakia received the first two of 14 new F-16 military jets from the United States on Monday. The delivery, delayed by two years due to the pandemic and a chip shortage, was celebrated by President Peter Pellegrini at the Kuchyna air base in western Slovakia. He stated that the F-16s will "significantly contribute to the increase of defence capabilities of our country."





The remaining jets are expected to be delivered over the next two years. The $1.8 billion deal for 14 US F-16 Block 70/72 fighter jets was signed in 2018 when Pellegrini was prime minister. This move aims to replace the outdated Soviet-made MiG-29 jets.





Slovakia grounded its MiG-29s in the summer of 2022 due to a lack of spare parts and expertise after Russian technicians left following Russia's full invasion of Ukraine. Last year, the government decided to donate its fleet of 13 MiG-29s to Ukraine, becoming the second NATO member to respond to Ukraine's request for warplanes.





Support From NATO Allies





In the absence of its own aircraft, Slovakia's airspace has been guarded by fellow NATO members Poland, the Czech Republic, and later Hungary. This cooperation ensured continued protection despite Slovakia's temporary lack of operational jets.





The new government, led by populist Prime Minister Robert Fico, came to power last year after winning the parliamentary election with an anti-American campaign. Fico has condemned the donation of jets to Ukraine and threatened legal action. He opposes military support for Ukraine and EU sanctions on Russia.





Pellegrini, a close ally of Fico, played a significant role in securing the F-16 deal during his tenure as prime minister. The arrival of these jets marks a significant upgrade in Slovakia's defense capabilities amidst ongoing regional tensions.





The gradual delivery of the remaining F-16s will continue over the next two years, enhancing Slovakia's military strength. This strategic acquisition underscores Slovakia's commitment to modernizing its defense infrastructure despite political shifts and external challenges.





The arrival of these advanced jets is a crucial step for Slovakia as it seeks to bolster its national security and fulfill its obligations within NATO. The collaboration with NATO allies highlights the importance of collective defense in maintaining regional stability.





The new government's stance on military support for Ukraine and relations with Russia remains a contentious issue within Slovak politics. However, the acquisition of F-16s demonstrates a clear investment in strengthening national defense capabilities.





As Slovakia continues to navigate its geopolitical landscape, the integration of these advanced fighter jets will play a pivotal role in shaping its defense strategy. The ongoing support from NATO allies further reinforces Slovakia's position within the alliance.





The delivery of these jets not only enhances Slovakia's military readiness but also signifies a broader commitment to regional security amidst evolving global dynamics.





(With Inputs From International Agencies)







