



India has developed a new explosive called SEBEX-2, which is considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosives in the world. SEBEX-2 has been certified by the Indian Navy and has a TNT equivalence of 2.01, making it 2.01 times more lethal than standard Trinitrotoluene (TNT). It is developed by Economic Explosives Limited, a subsidiary of Solar Industries India Limited, under the Make in India initiative.





Features And Benefits





SEBEX-2 aims to enhance the destructive power of bombs, artillery shells, and warheads without adding extra weight. This high-performance explosive formulation offers a more potent blast effect compared to other solid explosives currently on the market. By increasing the lethality of munitions, SEBEX-2 can significantly improve the effectiveness of military operations.





Certification And Export Potential





SEBEX-2 has undergone rigorous testing and certification by the Indian Navy under its Defence Export Promotion Scheme. The certification process ensures that the explosive meets the required standards for safety and performance. The successful certification of SEBEX-2 marks a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities.





Furthermore, SEBEX-2 has significant export potential, as it offers enhanced firepower and destructive power to military forces worldwide. This new explosive formulation has the potential to revolutionize the capabilities of existing weapon systems and contribute to global security efforts.





In conclusion, SEBEX-2 is a powerful new explosive developed by India, certified by the Indian Navy, and considered one of the most powerful non-nuclear explosives in the world. It aims to enhance the destructive power of munitions without adding extra weight, offering significant export potential and contributing to global security efforts.





